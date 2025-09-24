VMS TMT IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal listing with modest premium in stock market today

VMS TMT IPO Listing: VMS TMT shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received over 100 times subscription. VMS TMT IPO listing date is today, 24 September 2025.

Advertisement

The public issue of the Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd was open from September 17 to 19, and the IPO allotment date was September 22. VMS TMT IPO listing date is September 24, and the VMS TMT shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the equity shares of VMS TMT Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM. VMS TMT shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Advertisement

Ahead of the VMS TMT IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) remain strong. VMS TMT IPO GMP and analysts signal a positive listing of shares in the stock market today. Here’s a look at what VMS TMT IPO GMP today indicates:

VMS TMT IPO GMP Today VMS TMT shares are witnessing a decent trend in the unlisted market. According to market experts, VMS TMT IPO GMP today is ₹11 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, VMS TMT shares are trading higher by ₹11 apiece than their issue price.

VMS TMT IPO Listing Price VMS TMT IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹110 apiece, which is at a premium of over 11% to the issue price of ₹99 per share.

Advertisement

Analysts also expect VMS TMT shares to list at a modest premium, led by robust subscription received for the IPO.

VMS TMT IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open from Wednesday, September 17 to Friday, September 19, and the IPO allotment date was September 22. VMS TMT IPO listing date is September 24, and VMS TMT shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

VMS TMT IPO price band was ₹94 to ₹99 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹148.50 crore from the public issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares.

VMS TMT IPO has been subscribed 102.26 times in total, BSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 47.88 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 227.09 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 120.80 times subscription.

Advertisement

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is VMS TMT IPO registrar.