VMS TMT IPO: Price band set at ₹94-99 per share; check key dates, GMP, issue details, more

VMS TMT IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The VMS TMT IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17 and will close on Friday, September 19. The allocation to anchor investors for the VMS TMT IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 16.

The floor price is 9.4 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 9.9 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 at the lower end the price band is 21.91 times, and at the upper end of the price band is 23.08 times. The VMS TMT IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

VMS TMT IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, VMS TMT IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 23 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. VMS TMT share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 24.

VMS TMT IPO details VMS TMT IPO will consist entirely of a new issue of 1.5 crore shares. At the maximum price point, the company plans to collect roughly ₹148.5 crore, giving it a market capitalization of about ₹490 crore.

The funds raised from this issue are intended for repaying debts. As of June 2025, the company's total borrowings amounted to ₹262 crore.

Arihant Capital Markets serves as the sole book-running lead manager for this offering.

VMS TMT IPO GMP today VMS TMT IPO GMP is +10. This indicates VMS TMT share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of VMS TMT share price was indicated at ₹109 apiece, which is 10.10% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Company details VMS TMT Limited mainly focuses on producing Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars). Additionally, the company trades in scrap and binding wires, distributing them throughout Gujarat and other regions.

The manufacturing plant is conveniently situated in Bhayla Village, close to Bavla in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, facilitating smooth product distribution.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Kamdhenu Ltd (with a P/E of 13.50), Vraj Iron and steel Ltd (with a P/E of 11.77), BMW Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 16.57), and Electrotherm (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 2.37).