Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today; share price, latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today; share price, latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status to be finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. website. Subscription status was 6.36 times, with QIBs subscribing 19.3 times. Refund process for non-allotted applicants starts on April 24

Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 23). Premium
Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 23).

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date: Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status today in its registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The country's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea FPO opened for subscription on Thursday, April 18 and closed on Monday, April 22. The Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status on the last day was 6.36 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing 19.3 times the part allotted for them.

On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea share price is trading 2.64% higher at 13.23 apiece on BSE.

Investors can find out if they have been allocated shares and how many by using the basis of allotment. The IPO allocation status also shows the quantity of shares allocated. For applicants who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares that are allotted to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Wednesday, April 24, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea FPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, April 25.

If you have applied for the Vodafone Idea FPO, you can do a Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on Registrar site

Step 1

Go to the Link Intime India Private Ltd. website, which is the FPO registrar. - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2

Select the FPO from the dropbox; its name will only be added when the allocation is finished.

Step 3

To check the status, select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4

Select the application type and choose between ASBA and non-ASBA.

Step 5

Add the details for the mode you selected in Step 2.

Step 6

After completing the captcha, click submit.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the FPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check FPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP or grey market premium is 1.20. The fresh shares being issued under the FPO will likely be listed at 12.2, representing a gain of 10.91% over the upper limit of the price band, according to investorgain.com.

Grey market activity over the previous 12 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is pointing higher and anticipates a solid listing today. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is 0 and the maximum GMP is 1.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

More Less

