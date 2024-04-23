Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today; share price, latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status to be finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. website. Subscription status was 6.36 times, with QIBs subscribing 19.3 times. Refund process for non-allotted applicants starts on April 24
Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date: Vodafone Idea FPO share allotment status will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status today in its registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The country's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea FPO opened for subscription on Thursday, April 18 and closed on Monday, April 22. The Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status on the last day was 6.36 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing 19.3 times the part allotted for them.
