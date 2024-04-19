Vodafone Idea FPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you subscribe to this ₹18,000 crore issue?
Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status was 26% on the first day, with QIBs leading. Retail investors bid for only 6% of shares reserved for them. Arun Kejriwal predicts a surge in retail bids on the third day.
Vodafone Idea FPO, which opened for subscription yesterday (Thursday, April 18), will close on Monday, April 22. Mostly led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors, the Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status was 26% on the first day of the share offering.
