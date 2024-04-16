Vodafone Idea FPO: Several prominent investors, including foreign institutional investors like the Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners and Fidelity, as well as other domestic institutional investors like HDFC Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Quant Mutual Fund, are interested in participating in the largest follow-on public offering (FPO) of Vodafone Idea in the nation to date, said a Money Control news report, citing people aware of the developments.

Vodafone Idea FPO's anchor investor bidding date is scheduled for today (Tuesday, April 16). The bid will commence on Thursday, April 18, for subscription and close on Monday, April 22. The Vodafone Idea FPO offer's price band for equity shares is set at Rs 10 to Rs 11. Bids may be placed for a minimum of 1,298 equity shares, and thereafter, for multiples of 1,298 equity shares.

According to the money control news report, one person stated that there is considerable demand from both domestic mutual funds and foreign institutions, and the entire book is well covered.

Emails sent to spokesperson of Motilal Oswal, GQG, Fidelity, Vodafone Idea, and HDFC Mutual Fund went unanswered. Money Control stated in its report that a Quant MF spokesperson declined to comment.

According to Mint's report, the management of Vodafone Idea stated at a press conference on Monday, April 15, that it anticipates its ₹18,000-crore FPO to have maximum subscription with anchor investors' share being fully subscribed. The proceeds from this FPO will be critical for the launch of 5G, which will be essential for the company's future growth and competitiveness in the Indian telecom market.

Within 24 to 30 months, the telecom company hopes to provide 5G service to the regions that account for 40% of its total income. The carrier has focused its emphasis on 17 priority circles that account for 98% of its income and 92% of the industry's revenue, and it is still the only private operator without 5G services available, in contrast to Airtel and Reliance Jio.

At 11:12 IST, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 3.27% lower at ₹12.73 apiece on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

