Vodafone Idea FPO: GQG Partners, Fidelity, HDFC MF, Quant MF likely to participate in anchor book, says Report
Vodafone Idea FPO: Investors like GQG Partners, Fidelity, HDFC Mutual Fund, and others show interest in Vodafone Idea's FPO, as per news report. Anchor bidding starts today. The price band for equity shares is set at ₹10 to ₹11, with a minimum bid of 1,298 shares.
Vodafone Idea FPO: Several prominent investors, including foreign institutional investors like the Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners and Fidelity, as well as other domestic institutional investors like HDFC Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Quant Mutual Fund, are interested in participating in the largest follow-on public offering (FPO) of Vodafone Idea in the nation to date, said a Money Control news report, citing people aware of the developments.
