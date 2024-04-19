Vodafone Idea FPO: Issue subscribed 49% on day 2, QIBs steal the show; check latest GMP
Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status: QIBs garnered 93% of their shares, NIIs picked up 75%, and retail investors subscribed to 13% of their portion. The FPO proceeds will be used for network development, including establishing new 4G and 5G sites.
Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status: Following a muted opening on Thursday, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd was nearly booked halfway by the second day. Retail investors segment was slightly better while non-institutional investors (NIIs) continued to rise in tandem with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Nonetheless, market analysts are optimistic about the issueand think that the fact that the QIBs portion getting bookedon the second day itself is encouraging. Furthermore, they think that Monday, the last day, is the only day when the actual subscriptions will begin to flow.
