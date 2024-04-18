Vodafone Idea FPO off to a cautious start: Issue booked 26% on day 1 led by QIBs; GMP and other details.
Vodafone Idea FPO witnesses strong interest from QIBs on first day, while retail segment lags. Anchor investors contribute ₹5,400 crore. Share price closes 2.17% higher. Subscription status at 26% with price range of ₹10-11 per unit.
Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status: The Vodafone Idea FPO is off to a cautiousstart. On the first day itself, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribe to the issue in quite good portion. In comparison to the retail segment on day 1, the FPO witnessed some modest demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). India's largest FPO, which has opened for subscription today (Thursday, April 18), will closed on Monday, April 22. On the first day, Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status is 26%, as per BSE data.
