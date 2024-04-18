Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status: The Vodafone Idea FPO is off to a cautiousstart. On the first day itself, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribe to the issue in quite good portion. In comparison to the retail segment on day 1, the FPO witnessed some modest demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). India's largest FPO, which has opened for subscription today (Thursday, April 18), will closed on Monday, April 22. On the first day, Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status is 26%, as per BSE data.

At the end of day one, the retail portion had 6% subscriptions, the QIB quota had 61% subscriptions, and the non-institutional investor category had 28% subscriptions.

Backed by anchor investors like GQG Partners, UBS Fund Management, Jupiter Fund Management, Fidelity Investments, and Australian Super, Vodafone Idea's follow-on public offering brought in around ₹5,400 crore.

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea share price ended 2.17% higher at ₹13.20 apiece on BSE.

The price band for Vodafone Idea FPOis set in the range ofRs 10 to ₹11 per unit. Bids can consist of multiples of 1,298 equity shares, with a minimum bid limit of that amount.

Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status

Vodafone Idea FPO has received bids for 3,31,24,63,550 shares against 12,60,00,00,001 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

The FPO's retail investors' segment received bids for 38,39,79,552 shares against 6,30,00,00,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The NIIs portion got bids for 74,90,17,390 shares against 2,70,00,00,000 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs segment got bids for 2,17,94,66,608 shares against 3,60,00,00,001 on offer for this segment.

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹1.50. The anticipated listing price for VI FPO is ₹12.55, representing a gain of around 13.64%, according to investorgain.com.

The IPO GMP trend shows no significant change, consistent with the previous seven sessions' grey market activities. This pattern is expected to continue until the day of listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vodafone Idea FPO details

The Vodafone Idea FPO total offer size comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹18,000 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the net proceeds from the new issue will be used by the company to finance the following: (i) acquisition of equipment for the expansion of its network infrastructure, amounting to ₹12,750 crore; this includes (a) the establishment of new 4G sites; (b) the augmentation of capacity at both existing and new 4G sites; and (c) the establishment of new 5G sites; (ii) payment of certain deferred payments for spectrum to the DoT and the GST thereon, amounting to ₹2,175 crore; and (v) the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead managers of the VI FPO are Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited.

