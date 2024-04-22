Vodafone Idea FPO: Share price above GMP. What subscription status signal as bidding for ₹18,000 crore FPO ends today?
Vodafone Idea shares are available at around ₹12.50 apiece on NSE, which is ₹1.50 above Vodafone Idea FPO GMP today
Vodafone Idea FPO: Bidding for the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea Ltd is going to end today. As per the Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status, investors of the QIB and NII segments have responded positively to this follow-on offer of the Indian telecom major. According to stock market observers, Vodafone Idea FPO is available at a premium of ₹1.30 apiece, which means Vodafone Idea share is quoting higher than the Vodafone Idea FPO GMP (grey market premium) because Vodafone Idea share price today is ₹12.50 apiece on NSE.
