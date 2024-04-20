Vodafone Idea FPO: Share price, GMP to subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends on Monday?
Vodafone Idea share price ended on Friday at ₹12.85 apiece on NSE, ₹1.85 per share higher from Vodafone Idea FPO upper price band of ₹11 per equity share
Vodafone Idea FPO: The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea opened on 18th April 2024 and the follow-on offer will remain open till 22nd April 2024 i.e. till Monday next week. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the Vodafone Idea FPO. After two days of bidding for the follow-on issue worth ₹18,000 crore, the Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status suggests that the FPO has enough buzz in the primary market. According to stock market observers, Vodafone Idea FPO is available at a premium of ₹1.40 per share in the grey market today. Vodafone Idea FPO price band has been fixed at ₹10 to ₹11 per equity share. Vodafone Idea shares ended at ₹12.85 apiece on Friday, which is ₹1.85 higher than the upper price band of Vodafone Idea FPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started