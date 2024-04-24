Vodafone Idea FPO shares to debut at bourses on Thursday, stock slumps over 9% ahead of listing; check latest GMP
Vodafone Idea FPO shares to debut tomorrow following successful ₹18,000 crore FPO at ₹11 per share. Proceeds allocated for network infrastructure expansion and business financing.
Shares allotted in the follow-on public offer of Vodafone Idea will list on the bourses tomorrow (Thursday, April 25). It will be determined if the Vodafone Idea FPO shares have debuted at a premium or discount based on the opening price of Vodafone Idea stock tomorrow. The final issue price has been fixed at ₹11 per share, the upper end of the price band of ₹10-11.
