Vodafone Idea FPO to open tomorrow. Should you bid? Here's what GMP, experts say about the ₹18,000-crore issue
Vodafone Idea FPO subscription opens on April 18 and closes on April 22 with a price band of ₹10 to ₹11 per share. Experts predict a positive response due to the company's potential growth in the telecom industry.
Vodafone Idea FPO date of subscription is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, April 18) and will close on Monday, April 22. Vodafone Idea FPO price band has been set in the range of ₹10 to ₹11 apiece. There is a minimum bid limit of 1,298 equity shares, and beyond that, bids may be placed in multiples of 1,298 equity shares. All market experts appear bullish about the FPO issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started