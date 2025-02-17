Voler Car IPO allotment expected today. Steps to check status & latest GMP

Voler Car IPO allotment: The initial public offer (IPO) of Voler Car, which closed for subscription on Friday, February 14 is expected to declare the allotment of shares today, February 17. Voler Car IPO, worth ₹27 crore witnessed a healthy demand.

At the end of three days of the bidding period, the public offer was booked 13.62 times, with the retail investor portion subscribed 13.94 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 18.56 times and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion 9.34 times.

Voler Car IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue was priced at ₹90 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1,36,000.

Voler Car IPO allotment status Investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status online. They can head to the registrar's website i.e. Kfin Technologies Limited or the NSE SME platform to check Voler IPO allotment.

Given the oversubscription for the IPO, the allotment will be done on a pro-rata basis. Investors can expect credit of shares in case of the allotment on Tuesday, February 18. Meanwhile, a refund in case of non-allotment is also likely on the same day.

Steps to check allotment on the registrar's website 1. Open KfinTechnologies Ltd’s website - https://www.kfintech.com

2. Go to the Products sections

3. Click on IPO share allotment

4. Click on Select Company and from the dropdown pick Voler Car Ltd

5. Enter the application number or PAN number, or client ID

6. Enter the captcha code and click Submit.

Steps to check allotment on NSE's website 1. Open the NSE IPO allotment status page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Login with username and password (Investors need to create Login & Password)

3. Select Voler Car

4. Verify PAN

5. Enter IPO application No

6. Click on Submit

Voler Car IPO GMP Today The grey market premium or GMP for Voler Car IPO stood at ₹5 today. This means shares of Voler Car could list at ₹95 apiece, a premium of 5.56% over the issue price of ₹90. Shares of Voler Car are expected to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, February 19.

