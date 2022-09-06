Volkswagen to list Porsche in one of biggest IPOs in years

Porsche generated €33.1 billion in revenue last year and a 16% return on sales. Ahead of the IPO, Porsche is selling itself to investors as the next Ferrari, the sports car maker spun out of Fiat by the Italian Agnelli industrial family in 2015. Ferrari has become a benchmark for luxury auto IPOs, but few have matched its market performance. Ferrari launched its IPO in 2015 at $52 and today is trading at $189.