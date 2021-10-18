Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Volvo Cars $2.9 billion IPO marks key test in electric car shift

Volvo Cars $2.9 billion IPO marks key test in electric car shift

Premium
The offering comprises 367.6 million to 471.7 million new shares and the stock is set to start trading in Stockholm on Oct. 28
2 min read . 07:12 PM IST Bloomberg

Volvo Car IPO is set to be Europe’s largest since Polish parcel-locker provider InPost SA’s 2.8 billion-euro offering in January

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Volvo Car AB is looking to raise 25 billion kronor ($2.9 billion) in a Stockholm initial public offering in a test for automakers amid the sector’s transition to electric vehicles.

Volvo Car AB is looking to raise 25 billion kronor ($2.9 billion) in a Stockholm initial public offering in a test for automakers amid the sector’s transition to electric vehicles.

The Swedish carmaker, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is selling shares in a price range of 53 kronor to 68 kronor, according to a statement Monday. The deal values Volvo Cars at as much as 200 billion kronor.

The Swedish carmaker, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is selling shares in a price range of 53 kronor to 68 kronor, according to a statement Monday. The deal values Volvo Cars at as much as 200 billion kronor.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The IPO is set to be Europe’s largest since Polish parcel-locker provider InPost SA’s 2.8 billion-euro offering in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Proceeds from the share sale will help Volvo shift to a direct-to-consumer sales and subscription model, while the company this year also set an ambitious goal to go fully electric by 2030. Raising additional funds will smooth the shift away from legacy combustion engines, and put the company on course to chase the lofty valuations of other EV specialists like Nio Inc. and Tesla Inc.

The IPO also comes less than a month after electric-vehicle maker Polestar, controlled by Volvo and Geely, said it will go public in New York via a blank-check merger. The deal implies an enterprise value of $20 billion for the startup, with Volvo expecting to hold a 50% stake in Polestar after it lists.

Cornerstone investors including AMF Pensionsforsakring, Swedbank Robur, If P&C Insurance,Nordea Funds, Skandia Fonder and Skandia Mutual Life Insurance Company, and Danica Pension, Livsforsikringsaktieselskab have committed to buying 6.4 billion kronor worth of shares in the IPO.

The offering comprises 367.6 million to 471.7 million new shares and the stock is set to start trading in Stockholm on Oct. 28.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and SEB AB are global coordinators on the IPOs, alongside bookrunners Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nordea Bank Abp. Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank AB are co-lead managers.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Taper tantrum around the corner? Watch this closely

Premium

India retains advantage over EM peers, but stuck at sec ...

Premium

Reit, the bite-size option on your real estate menu

Premium

Metal makers have their day in the sun as realizations soar

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!