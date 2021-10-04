Volvo Cars announces IPO plan that could value it at $25 billion

At a valuation of $25 billion, Volvo would be bigger than European car maker Renault SA, which has a market value of a little more than $10 billion. That is despite Volvo’s selling a fraction of the cars Renault sells each year. Volvo’s size, though, would pale against the world’s biggest car makers, including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen, underscoring the competitive challenge the Swedish company faces. Its value would also by a long way trail the $767.5 billion market capitalization of electric-vehicle leader Tesla Inc.