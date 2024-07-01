Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online, other key details

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Allotment: The bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd concluded on June 28 and investors now await the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment has been finalised today, July 1. The issue received strong demand from investors across categories as it was booked more than 119 times in total.

The ₹171 crore worth public issue opened for subscription on June 26 and closed on June 28. Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment date is July 1 and the listing date is July 3.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible bidders on July 2 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE and on the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO registrar.

To do an Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment status check online, investors can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Click on ‘Equity’ in the issue type

Step 3: Select ‘Vraj Iron and Steel Limited’ in the issue name

Step 4: Enter Application number or PAN details

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot' and hit the ‘Search’ button given below.

Your Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select ‘Vraj Iron and Steel Limited’ from the Company Selection drop down menu.

Step 3: Choose among Application No, Beneficiary Id or PAN in the Selection Type

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter Captcha and hit the Search button.

Your Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Subscription Status Vraj Iron and Steel IPO has been subscribed 119.04 times in total as the issue received bids for 73.07 crore equity shares as against 61.38 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The public issue was subscribed 54.93 times in the retail category, 163.90 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 208.81 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO GMP Vraj Iron and Steel shares are trading at a decent premium in the unlisted market. Vraj Iron and Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹75 pre share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Vraj Iron and Steel shares are trading higher by ₹75 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, the estimated Vraj Iron and Steel IPO listing price is ₹282 per share, a premium of 36.23% to the issue price of ₹207 per share.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Details Vraj Iron and Steel IPO was launched on June 26 and ended on June 28. The ₹171.00 crore worth book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 83 lakh equity shares. Vraj Iron and Steel IPO price band is ₹195 to ₹207 per share.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment date is today, July 1, and the listing date is July 3. The equity shares of Vraj Iron and Steel will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.