Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Day 2: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, review, key dates, subscription status, more.
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO received strong subscriptions from non-institutional and retail investors. The company raised over ₹51 crore from anchor investors. Analysts recommend a long-term subscription to the IPO based on production capacity expansion and strong financial performance.
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO subscription status: The first day of the bidding saw a complete subscription, which made Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd.'s IPO off to a great start. In addition to other fundamental variables, the Sensex, Bank Nifty, and Nifty 50 all hit all-time highs, which appears to have aided the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, since the retail component was quickly taken followed by non-institutional investors. According to BSE data, Vraj Iron and Steel's IPO subscription status is 3.47 times.
