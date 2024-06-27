Vraj Iron and Steel IPO subscription status: The first day of the bidding saw a complete subscription, which made Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd.'s IPO off to a great start. In addition to other fundamental variables, the Sensex, Bank Nifty, and Nifty 50 all hit all-time highs, which appears to have aided the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, since the retail component was quickly taken followed by non-institutional investors. According to BSE data, Vraj Iron and Steel's IPO subscription status is 3.47 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the category for non-institutional investors had 3.53 subscriptions, the segment for retail individual investors earned 5.07 subscriptions. A total of 61% of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were reserved.

Just one day prior to the public subscription period for its opening share sale, Vraj Iron and Steel said on Tuesday that it had garnered little over ₹51 crore from anchor investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering of Vraj Iron and Steel has set aside a 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), 50% of its shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 35% of its shares for retail investors.

Under the Vraj brand, the firm produces sponge iron, M.S. Billets, and TMT bars. The firm now employs 52.93 acres of space across two industrial facilities, Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. As of December 31, 2023, the company's production facility in Raipur additionally has a captive power plant with an aggregate installed capacity of 5 MW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is tentative that on Monday, July 1, the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO basis for share allocation will be finalised. On Tuesday, July 2, the business will begin refunds, and the shares will be deposited to the allottees' demat accounts the same day after the refund. Vraj Iron and Steel share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 3.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Review Master Capital Service Ltd The brokerage claims that the business is expanding its production capacity from 2,31,000 TPA to 5,00,100 TPA and its captive power plant capacity from 5 MW to 20 MW. While the MS billet expansion is anticipated to be completed by early FY26, the sponge iron and captive power plant expansions are anticipated to be completed by FY25. We suggest a long-term subscription to this IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dilip Davda, contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com The business manufactures and markets sponge iron, TM Bars, and M S Billets. It experiments with effective cost control with its in-house power plants. It has so far shown strong results, and the firm is optimistic about keeping up the current trends after expanding. Looking at the issue's annualised profits for FY24, it seems fairly priced. According to contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com, investors may lap it up for medium to long term.

GEPL Capital Brokerage claims that the firm has shown solid financial performance over the last three years, with CAGR growth of 21%, 41%, and 69% for sales, EBITDA, and PAT. The rise of infrastructure, urbanisation, and rising demand from industries like autos will propel the steel industry forward. The demand for steel is anticipated to continue rising globally.

Although India's per capita steel consumption is less than the world average, it is expected to rise sharply by 2031 thanks to government initiatives and a 9–11% yearly growth in domestic demand through 2026. The Bilaspur plant's expansion plans are designed to take use of the current infrastructure in order to increase profitability and operational control throughout the value chain. Therefore, we advise giving the issue a "Subscribe" rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vraj Iron IPO details Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, worth ₹171 crore is completely a fresh issue of 8,260,870 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for general corporate operations and an expansion project at the Bilaspur site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for general corporate operations and an expansion project at the Bilaspur site.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO GMP today Vraj Iron IPO GMP today or Vraj Iron IPO grey market premium is +85. This indicates Vraj Iron and Steel share price were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vraj Iron and Steel share price was indicated at ₹292 apiece, which is 41.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹207.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past nine sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹20 and the maximum GMP is ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!