Vraj Iron and Steel IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO GMP: The grey market suggests that Vraj Iron and Steel IPO listing price would be around 293, say market experts
The Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, which began on 26th June 2024 and ends today, has received a robust response from primary market investors, a clear sign of confidence in the company. The sponge iron maker company has set a Vraj Iron and Steel IPO price band of ₹195 to ₹207 per equity share, aiming to raise ₹171 crore from its public offer through the issuance of fresh shares. The strong subscription status in the primary market suggests a positive sentiment towards this mainboard IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market today.
