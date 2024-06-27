Vraj Iron and Steel IPO: From products to financials, here are 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO sees enthusiastic investor response in initial days with public subscriptions accepted at ₹195-207 per share. The company plans to utilise IPO proceeds for corporate purposes and expansion at Bilaspur site.
In the first two days of subscription, investors have responded incredibly well to the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO. The offering commenced on Wednesday, June 26, and concludes on Friday, June 28.
