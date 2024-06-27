In the first two days of subscription, investors have responded incredibly well to the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO. The offering commenced on Wednesday, June 26, and concludes on Friday, June 28.

The ₹171-crore IPO is an entirely fresh equity share offering without any offer-for-sale component. Public subscriptions for shares are being accepted at prices between ₹195 and ₹207 per share. The business plans to use the revenues from the IPO for general corporate purposes and expansion initiatives at the Bilaspur site.

Vraj Iron and Steel announced on Tuesday that it had raised slightly more than ₹51 crore from anchor investors, one day before its opening share sale opened for public subscription.

The registrar of the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Promoters

The promoters of their company are: Kirti Ispat Private Limited, Bhinaswar Commercial Private Limited, Utkal Ispat Private Limited, Vijay Anand Jhanwar, Kusum Lata Maheshwari, Gopal Sponge and Power Private Limited, V.A. Transport Private Limited. As of the date of Red Herring Prospectus, 24,721,720 equity shares, or 99.99% of the company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital, are held collectively by its promoters.

Vraj Iron and Steel Business

The Raipur-based company Vraj Iron and Steel produces TMT (thermomechanical treatment) bars, MS (mid steel) billets, and sponge iron.

It runs two production facilities in Chhattisgarh, one each in Raipur and Bilaspur.

The RHP stated that the firm anticipates increasing the aggregate installed capacity of its captive power plants from 5 MW to 20 MW and its overall installed capacity from 231,600 tonne per annum (TPA) to 500,100 TPA following the completion of the expansion project.

Vraj Iron and Steel Products

The firm serves both industrial and end-user clients with its product lines, which include Sponge Iron, TMT Bar, MS Billets, and its by-products, Dolochar, Pellet, and Pig Iron. The business offers its goods both directly to customers and through dealers and brokers.

Vraj Iron and Steel Customers

The firm sells its products directly to merchants or through their representatives to industrial clients. They don't usually sign long-term contracts with their clients, despite the fact that they have had repeat business and built connections with some of them. The top ten consumers of the business account for a considerable amount of its income.

Vraj Iron and Steel Industry

Fuelled by development in volume and realisation, the Indian steel sector grew at a CAGR of 16.4% in value terms between FY19 and FY22. The sector grew to a scale of Rs. 9 lakh crore in FY22 as finished steel prices increased by 45% on an annual basis. The industry's size was 9.2 lakh crore during FY23, a 2.7% year-over-year increase. The 13.3% year-over-year rise in finished steel volumes and the high price of steel are the reasons for this expansion.

Vraj Iron and Steel Group Companies

The company's Group Companies include Vraj Metaliks Private Ltd, Vraj Commercial Private Ltd, and MVK Industries Private Ltd.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Peers

The company's listed peers are Sarda Energy and Mineral Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, and Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO - Key Risks

Some of the key risks are as follows;

Given that it has lately had negative cash flows from financing, investing, and operating, the company may continue to have negative cash flows in the future.

The "Expansion Project" in Bilaspur would need capital expenditures of ₹ 1,295 million, which would be financed from the Net Proceeds of the Issue. As a result, the company doesn't have any further plans for the same. Their operations, financial results, and growth objectives may suffer from any inability to raise or meet the same.

Vraj Iron and Steel Financials

Between the financial year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Vraj Iron and Steel Limited had a 24.87% rise in revenue and an 88.12% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

Lock-in of equity shares allotted to anchor investors

A 90-day lock-in period will apply to 50% of the equity shares allotted to anchor investors in the anchor investor portion, and a 30-day lock-in period will apply to the remaining 50% of shares.

