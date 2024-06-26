Vraj Iron and Steel IPO: GMP, subscription status, price, review, other details. Buy or not?
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO GMP: Shares of the sponge iron manufacturer company are available at a premium of ₹54 in the grey market today, say market observers
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) has opened today, and Vraj Iron and Steel IPO subscription will remain open till 28th June 2024. This means Vraj Iron and Steel IPO will remain open from Wednesday to Friday this week. The sponge iron maker company has fixed Vraj Iron and Steel IPO price at ₹195 to ₹207 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹171 crore from this initial offer, which is 100 percent a fresh issue. On the issue opening date, Vraj Iron and Steel shares have already begun trading in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Vraj Iron and Steel Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹26 percent in the grey market today.
