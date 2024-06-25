Vraj Iron and Steel IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO opens on June 26 with price band of ₹195 to ₹207 per equity share. Company plans to use proceeds for general corporate operations and expansion project. IPO likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on July 3.
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26). Under the Vraj brand, the firm produces sponge iron, M.S. Billets, and TMT bars. The firm now employs 52.93 acres of space across two industrial facilities, Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. As of December 31, 2023, the company's production facility in Raipur additionally has a captive power plant with an aggregate installed capacity of 5 MW.
