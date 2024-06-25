Vraj Iron and Steel IPO: Steel maker raises ₹51.29 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
The Chhattisgarh-based metal manufacturer allocates 24,78,259 shares to anchor investors at ₹207 per share, according to an exchange filing.
Vraj Iron and Steel Limited on Tuesday said the company had raised ₹51.29 crore from its anchor round ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 26.
