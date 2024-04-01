Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment date: Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, April 1). Through the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can track the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the use of the basis of allotment, investors can ascertain if and how many shares they have been allocated. The IPO allotment status additionally indicates the quantity of shares that were allocated. The application refund process will begin for the individuals who did not get shares. Shares will be credited into the allocated investors' demat accounts.

On Tuesday, April 2, those who received shares will have their demat accounts credited. Tuesday, as soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will also start.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, April 3 on BSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO, investors can do a Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment link

Step 2 Choose the option "Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO" under the company name field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO Subscription Status The issue has been subscribed 12.67 times on Day 3, as per chittorgarh.com. The issue's retail portion was booked 20.10 times and Non-institutional investors segment has been subscribed 28.14 times, as per data available at chittorgarh.com. Qualified institutions buyers segment was booked 1.05 times.

On Day 2, Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO subscription status was 4.13 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP today Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Based on the activities of the past 14 grey market sessions, analysts at investorgain.com forecast that the current IPO GMP trend would persist till the day of listing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

