Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO open for subscription from March 26 to March 28 with a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The company specialises in rebar couplers for infrastructure and construction sectors. Grey market premium at ₹0 indicates shares trading at issue price of ₹70.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, March 26), and will close on Thursday, March 28. The issue's price band has been set in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO lot size for Vruddhi Engineering Works is 2,000 shares.
