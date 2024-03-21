Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, and close on Thursday, March 28, as per the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.

The floor price is 6.6 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 7.0 times the face value of the equity shares. The company's primary business is creating, engineering, and delivering rebar couplers in order to provide mechanical splicing solutions to the real estate, construction, and infrastructure industries. Under this vertical, the company provides (a) rebar coupler supply based on client requirements, (b) coupler on-site threading services, and (c) threading equipment and parts trade.

Bindi Kunal Mehta is the promoter and chairman and managing director of the company.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Shiv Aum Steels Ltd (with P/E of 29.63) and SRU Steels Ltd (with a P/E of 11.47).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the company's profit after tax (PAT) soared by 697.99%, while its revenue jumped by 493.53%.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO details

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO, which is worth ₹4.76 crore, consists of a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the firm to support its general corporate purpose as well as its working capital requirements.

The Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO's book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP today

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

