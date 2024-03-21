Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO to open next week, price band fixed at ₹66-70 apiece; details here
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹66 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, and close on Thursday, March 28, as per the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.
