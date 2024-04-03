Vruddhi Engineering Works share price makes a dull D-Street Debut, stock opens with 1.4% premium at ₹71 on BSE SME
Vruddhi Engineering Works share price made a dull debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Vruddhi Engineering share price opened at ₹71, which is 1.4% higher than the issue price of ₹70. Following a lukewarm listing, Vruddhi Engineering Works share price rose over 6%.
