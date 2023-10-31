Vrundavan Plantation IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vrundavan Plantation Limited opened for subscription on 30th October 2023 and the SME issue will remain open for bidding till 1st November 2023. The fixed issue aims to raise ₹15.29 crore via issuance of 14,16,000 fresh shares. By second day of bidding, the BSE SME IPO has got fully subscribed and shares of the company are available for trade in grey market as well.

According to market observers, shares of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today. Vrundavan Plantation IPO is offered at a fixed price of ₹108 per equity share.

Important Vrundavan Plantation IPO details

1] Vrundavan Plantation IPO GMP: Shares of of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

2] Vrundavan Plantation IPO price: The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹108 per share.

3] Vrundavan Plantation IPO subscription status: By 11:22 AM on day two of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 2.70 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 4.80 times.

4] Vrundavan Plantation IPO subscription date: The public issue opened for subscription on 30th October 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 1st November 2023. So, bidding for the public issue will end on tomorrow.

5] Vrundavan Plantation IPO size: The promoters of the issue aims to raise ₹15.29 crore from their public offer.

6] Vrundavan Plantation IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 1,200 company shares.

7] Vrundavan Plantation IPO investment limit: As one can apply for the public issue in lots and one lot comprises 1,200 company shares, minimum amount required to apply for the IPO is ₹1,29,600 ( ₹108 x 1200).

8] Vrundavan Plantation IPO allotment date: Most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 6th November 2023.

9] Vrundavan Plantation IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME platform and most likely date for share listing is 9th November 2023.

