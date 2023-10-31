Vrundavan Plantation IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details about BSE SME issue
Vrundavan Plantation IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today, say market observers
Vrundavan Plantation IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vrundavan Plantation Limited opened for subscription on 30th October 2023 and the SME issue will remain open for bidding till 1st November 2023. The fixed issue aims to raise ₹15.29 crore via issuance of 14,16,000 fresh shares. By second day of bidding, the BSE SME IPO has got fully subscribed and shares of the company are available for trade in grey market as well.
