Vrundavan Plantation shares hit 20% lower circuit after listing at Re 1 discount on BSE SME platform
Vrundavan Plantation shares listed on BSE SME platform at ₹107 apiece, Re 1 lower from the issue price of ₹108 per equity share
Despite strong sentiments at Indian stock market in opening bell today, Vrundavan Plantation shares listed on BSE SME platform during special pre open session on Monday. The SME stock listed at ₹107 per equity share, which is Re 1 below the issue price of ₹108 per share. This means the BSE SME stock listed at Re 1 discount opening session of the SME IPO.
