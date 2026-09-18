VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

VVDN Technologies is weighing a ₹4,000-5,000 crore fundraise through an initial public offering (IPO), with the electronics manufacturing services company expected to begin formal pitches to investment banks over the next quarter, according to four people aware of the development.
The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS), the people said on the condition of anonymity. “The company has already held informal discussions with some investment banks, with formal pitches expected over the coming quarter, following which it will appoint bankers,” one of the sources quoted above said.