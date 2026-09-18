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VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale.
The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale.(Istockphoto)
Summary

VVDN Technologies' listing plan comes as India’s public-market fundraising window has opened up, with IPOs, qualified institutional placements and block deals picking up simultaneously.

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VVDN Technologies is weighing a 4,000-5,000 crore fundraise through an initial public offering (IPO), with the electronics manufacturing services company expected to begin formal pitches to investment banks over the next quarter, according to four people aware of the development.

VVDN Technologies is weighing a 4,000-5,000 crore fundraise through an initial public offering (IPO), with the electronics manufacturing services company expected to begin formal pitches to investment banks over the next quarter, according to four people aware of the development.

The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS), the people said on the condition of anonymity. “The company has already held informal discussions with some investment banks, with formal pitches expected over the coming quarter, following which it will appoint bankers,” one of the sources quoted above said.

The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS), the people said on the condition of anonymity. “The company has already held informal discussions with some investment banks, with formal pitches expected over the coming quarter, following which it will appoint bankers,” one of the sources quoted above said.

“The company is currently focused on meeting internal revenue and profitability milestones, and details around the company’s valuation and the eventual IPO structure are yet to be finalized,” a second person quoted above added. Valuation discovery is still underway as the company firms up its growth plans, the person said.

Also Read | VVDN applies for Centre incentives, eyeing $100 mn local PCB, display bets

The potential listing comes as India’s public-market fundraising window has opened up, with IPOs, qualified institutional placements and block deals picking up simultaneously.

Several new-age companies, including Symbiotec Pharmalab, Milky Mist, Shiprocket, Gaja Capital and Purple Style Labs, have listed in the past two months, while companies such as Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Physicswallah, Rubicon Research, Welspun Corp. and Viyash Scientific have tapped public markets through secondary transactions.

VVDN Technologies declined to comment.

VVDN has raised over $129 million in multiple private funding rounds since its inception in 2007, according to data firm Tracxn. As of June 2024, the company was valued at $274 million, according to Tracxn.

The company has two major investors, Motilal Oswal Private Equity and LV Holdings Private Family Trust, holding about 36% of the firm, Tracxn data showed.

Also Read | VVDN Technologies to invest $100-200 mn in PCB fab, components facilities

Founded by Bhupender Saharan, Puneet Agarwal, and Vivek Bansal, VVDN offers product engineering and manufacturing electronic solutions for customers including end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing. The company works with customers in areas like 5G, datacenter, wireless, artificial intelligence and machine learning on vision-based solutions, IoT (Internet of Things), automotive, cloud and applications.

Within telecom manufacturing, it competes with HFCL Ltd and Dixon Technologies, while its rivals in electronics contract manufacturing include Foxconn and Jabil.

According to the latest available figures with Tracxn, VVDN’s revenue almost doubled to 3,864.6 crore in FY25 from 2,172.3 crore in FY24, while net profit remained largely flat at 38.6 crore versus 38.3 crore a year earlier.

In October last year, The Economic Times reported that Gurugram-based VVDN planned to pursue an IPO after its annualized revenue crossed $1 billion ( 9,587 crore), with the company also setting up manufacturing bases in the US and the UAE. The $1 billion figure is based on 2025 numbers, according to the report.

In July, Mint reported that VVDN was among more than 14 companies that had committed a total investment of 3,500 crore for India’s first telecom manufacturing zone in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

VVDN has set up research and development (R&D) centers, testing lab infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities in India. With its India headquarters in Gurugram and an American headquarters located in California, it works with global customers across regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOVVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale.
The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale.(Istockphoto)
Summary

VVDN Technologies' listing plan comes as India’s public-market fundraising window has opened up, with IPOs, qualified institutional placements and block deals picking up simultaneously.

Gift this article

VVDN Technologies is weighing a 4,000-5,000 crore fundraise through an initial public offering (IPO), with the electronics manufacturing services company expected to begin formal pitches to investment banks over the next quarter, according to four people aware of the development.

VVDN Technologies is weighing a 4,000-5,000 crore fundraise through an initial public offering (IPO), with the electronics manufacturing services company expected to begin formal pitches to investment banks over the next quarter, according to four people aware of the development.

The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS), the people said on the condition of anonymity. “The company has already held informal discussions with some investment banks, with formal pitches expected over the coming quarter, following which it will appoint bankers,” one of the sources quoted above said.

The proposed IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS), the people said on the condition of anonymity. “The company has already held informal discussions with some investment banks, with formal pitches expected over the coming quarter, following which it will appoint bankers,” one of the sources quoted above said.

“The company is currently focused on meeting internal revenue and profitability milestones, and details around the company’s valuation and the eventual IPO structure are yet to be finalized,” a second person quoted above added. Valuation discovery is still underway as the company firms up its growth plans, the person said.

Also Read | VVDN applies for Centre incentives, eyeing $100 mn local PCB, display bets

The potential listing comes as India’s public-market fundraising window has opened up, with IPOs, qualified institutional placements and block deals picking up simultaneously.

Several new-age companies, including Symbiotec Pharmalab, Milky Mist, Shiprocket, Gaja Capital and Purple Style Labs, have listed in the past two months, while companies such as Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Physicswallah, Rubicon Research, Welspun Corp. and Viyash Scientific have tapped public markets through secondary transactions.

VVDN Technologies declined to comment.

VVDN has raised over $129 million in multiple private funding rounds since its inception in 2007, according to data firm Tracxn. As of June 2024, the company was valued at $274 million, according to Tracxn.

The company has two major investors, Motilal Oswal Private Equity and LV Holdings Private Family Trust, holding about 36% of the firm, Tracxn data showed.

Also Read | VVDN Technologies to invest $100-200 mn in PCB fab, components facilities

Founded by Bhupender Saharan, Puneet Agarwal, and Vivek Bansal, VVDN offers product engineering and manufacturing electronic solutions for customers including end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing. The company works with customers in areas like 5G, datacenter, wireless, artificial intelligence and machine learning on vision-based solutions, IoT (Internet of Things), automotive, cloud and applications.

Within telecom manufacturing, it competes with HFCL Ltd and Dixon Technologies, while its rivals in electronics contract manufacturing include Foxconn and Jabil.

According to the latest available figures with Tracxn, VVDN’s revenue almost doubled to 3,864.6 crore in FY25 from 2,172.3 crore in FY24, while net profit remained largely flat at 38.6 crore versus 38.3 crore a year earlier.

In October last year, The Economic Times reported that Gurugram-based VVDN planned to pursue an IPO after its annualized revenue crossed $1 billion ( 9,587 crore), with the company also setting up manufacturing bases in the US and the UAE. The $1 billion figure is based on 2025 numbers, according to the report.

In July, Mint reported that VVDN was among more than 14 companies that had committed a total investment of 3,500 crore for India’s first telecom manufacturing zone in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

VVDN has set up research and development (R&D) centers, testing lab infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities in India. With its India headquarters in Gurugram and an American headquarters located in California, it works with global customers across regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOVVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO
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