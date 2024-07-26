VVIP Infratech IPO allotment date: VVIP Infratech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, July 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check the VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status on the VVIP Infratech IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status was 236.92 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can check the basis of allocation to see if they have been allotted shares and if so, how many. In the IPO allotment status, the quantity of shares allotted is also shown. The application refund process will begin for those applicants who did not get shares from the corporation. The designated persons' shares will be deposited into their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Monday, July 29. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start Monday.

VVIP Infratech IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, July 30 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. VVIP Infratech IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1 To view the VVIP Infratech IPO's registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click the following link.

Step 2 The landing page that shows when you click on the aforementioned link will resemble the one seen in the screenshot below.

Step 3 The IPOs that are managed by the registrar but are not yet live will be displayed after the current IPOs in this dropdown. However, you may check the finalized VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status online.

Step 4 Next, choose the firm, VVIP Infratech IPO, using the drop-down menu. In this instance, as of late today, the information is accessible on the registrar's website.

Step 5 With the following IDs, you may verify the IPO's allocation status.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You may check the progress of your application using your mapped Income Tax PAN. Enter your PAN number, a 10-digit alphanumeric number, after selecting PAN from the list. Once the PAN has been entered, click "Submit".

Application number or CAF number: You may also check the allocation status by entering your CAF or application number. Click "Search" after inputting the application or CAF number. A document acknowledging receipt of your IPO application was emailed to you. Complete the application as it appears on that page. You may then view the specifics of the shares that were allocated to you during the IPO by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID: The beneficiary ID linked to your demat account may also be entered. Subsequently, the depository participant (DP) ID and client ID must be put together in a single string. The NSDL string is alphanumeric, whereas the CDSL string is numerical. Kindly input the customer ID and DP ID precisely as they appear. Both the online DP statement and the statement of account display your client ID and DP. Click "Submit" after that.

How to check VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the FPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

VVIP Infratech IPO GMP today VVIP Infratech IPO GMP is +95. This indicates VVIP Infratech share price were trading at a premium of ₹95 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of VVIP Infratech share price was indicated at ₹188 apiece, which is 102.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.