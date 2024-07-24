VVIP Infratech IPO booked over 19x on the second bidding day so far, retail, NII portion see huge demand; check GMP

  • VVIP Infratech IPO valued at 61.21 crore, offers 6,582,000 equity shares with no 'offer for sale' component, plans to utilize proceeds for various purposes. VVIP Infratech IPO's GMP is +75, indicating a premium of 75 in the grey market, estimated listing price at 168 apiece.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Jul 2024, 02:39 PM IST
VVIP Infratech IPO subscription period began on Tuesday, July 23, and it closes on Thursday, July 25.
VVIP Infratech IPO subscription period began on Tuesday, July 23, and it closes on Thursday, July 25.

The VVIP Infratech IPO subscription period began on Tuesday, July 23, and it closes on Thursday, July 25. The initial public offering (IPO) of VVIP Infratech is priced between 91 and 93 per share, with a face value of 10. There is a minimum of 1,200 shares up for bid, as well as multiples of those.

The company VVIP Infratech is involved in the planning, development, and building of infrastructure projects, including those involving sewers, treatment plants for them, water tanks, Jal Jeewan Mission work, sector development, electrical distribution, and substations up to 33 KVA. In 2013, the business built two 56 MLD STPs with Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology.

The company's promoters are Vaibhav Tyagi, Vibhor Tyagi, and Praveen Tyagi.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are EMS Ltd (with a P/E of 13.92), and Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd (with a P/E of 16.62).

Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, VVIP Infratech Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 52.56% and its revenue by 35.77%, respectively.

 

 

Also Read | Sanstar IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status

VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status is 19.01 times, on day 2, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 27.69 times, and NII portion was booked 18.08 times. The qualified institutions buyers portion has been subscribed 4.50 times.

The company has received bids for 8,31,16,800 shares against 43,71,600 shares on offer, at 14:31 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status was 6.21 times on the first day of bidding.

VVIP Infratech IPO details

The VVIP Infratech IPO, valued 61.21 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 6,582,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The business plans to use the issue's proceeds for the following purposes: issue expense, working capital requirement, capital expenditure, and general corporate purpose.

The VVIP Infratech IPO's book running lead manager is Share India Capital Services Private Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Also Read | Sanstar IPO oversubscribed by 82.99x on the last bidding day led by QIBs

VVIP Infratech IPO GMP today

VVIP Infratech IPO GMP is +75. This indicates VVIP Infratech share price were trading at a premium of 75 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of VVIP Infratech share price was indicated at 168 apiece, which is 80.65% higher than the IPO price of 93.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

VVIP Infratech IPO review

Contributing editor at Chittorgarh, Dilip Davda, claims that the firm mostly focuses on STP-related services when it comes to infrastructure operations. As of March 31, 2024, it had an order book of over Rs. 477 crore, and it had increased both its top and bottom lines during the periods under review. FY24 super results suggest that the issue is fully valued. It competes in a crowded and very competitive market. Sensible investors may park modest sums of money for a medium duration.

Also Read | RNFI Services IPO booked over 60 times on the third bidding day; check GMP

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 02:39 PM IST
