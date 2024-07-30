VVIP Infratech share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹176.70 apiece on BSE SME

  • VVIP Infratech share price today opened at 176.70 per share, 90% higher than the issue price of 93. VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status was 236.92 times on the last bidding day. VVIP Infratech is engaged in the planning, development, and construction of infrastructure projects.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM IST
VVIP Infratech share price lists on the BSE SME today.
VVIP Infratech share price lists on the BSE SME today. (https://www.vvipinfra.com/)

VVIP Infratech share price made a stellar debut on the BSE SME today. VVIP Infratech share price today opened at 176.70 per share, 90% higher than the issue price of 93.

The initial public offering (IPO) of VVIP Infratech was priced between 91 and 93 per share, with a face value of 10. There were multiples of 1,200 shares up for bid in addition to a minimum of 1,200 shares. The subscription period for the IPO of VVIP Infratech began on Tuesday, July 23, and ended on Thursday, July 25. VVIP Infratech IPO subscription status was 236.92 times on the last bidding day.

The business VVIP Infratech is engaged in the planning, development, and construction of infrastructure projects. These projects include the construction of water tanks, sewer treatment plants, sector development, Jal Jeewan Mission work, electrical distribution, and substations up to 33 KVA. In 2013, the company constructed two 56 MLD STPs using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. The company's promoters are Vaibhav Tyagi, Vibhor Tyagi, and Praveen Tyagi.

Also Read | VVIP Infratech IPO allotment to be finalised today; here’s how to check status

VVIP Infratech IPO details

The VVIP Infratech IPO, valued 61.21 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 6,582,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The funds from the offering will be utilised for the following objectives: covering the issue expenses, meeting working capital needs, financing capital expenditures, and serving general corporate requirements.

Share India Capital Services Private Ltd is the book running lead manager for the VVIP Infratech IPO, and Maashitla Securities Private Ltd is the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | VVIP Infratech IPO booked 73.22x on the third bidding day so far; check GMP

VVIP Infratech IPO GMP today

VVIP Infratech IPO GMP is +122. This indicates VVIP Infratech share price were trading at a premium of 122 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The expected listing price of VVIP Infratech shares was indicated at 215 apiece, which is 131.18% more than the IPO price of 93, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | VL Infraprojects shares list with 90% premium at ₹79.8 apiece on NSE SME

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOVVIP Infratech share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹176.70 apiece on BSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

320.35
10:07 AM | 30 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.31%)

Indian Oil Corporation

184.65
10:07 AM | 30 JUL 2024
4.45 (2.47%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

356.30
10:07 AM | 30 JUL 2024
18.5 (5.48%)

Tata Steel

162.60
10:07 AM | 30 JUL 2024
-0.25 (-0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

113.12
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
8.08 (7.69%)

Jindal Saw

646.20
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
43.75 (7.26%)

Colgate Palmolive India

3,385.05
09:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
175.9 (5.48%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

192.30
09:54 AM | 30 JUL 2024
9.4 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue