VW sets price range for Porsche IPO, valuing car maker at up to $78 billion

The deal returns effective control of Porsche to the founder’s heirs, who will own 25% plus one share of Porsche’s voting stock, giving them a blocking minority in Porsche board meetings and at the annual general meeting. Porsche SE has agreed to purchase the Porsche voting stock at the same price as the IPO plus a 7.5% premium. Porsche SE said it would finance the share purchase with up to €7.9 billion in debt.