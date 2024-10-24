Waaree Energies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering of solar PV modules manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd received stellar demand and broke record with highest ever number of applications received for an IPO. The bidding period is over and now applicants watch out for Waaree Energies IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Waaree Energies IPO allotment date is likely today, October 24. The company is expected to fix the basis of share allotment today after the IPO was open for subscription from October 21 to 23.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible applicants on October 25 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Waaree Energies IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Waaree Energies IPO registrar.

In order to do a Waaree Energies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow few simple steps mentioned below:

Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status on BSE: Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link -https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Waaree Energies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Waaree Energies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Waaree Energies Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Waaree Energies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP Today Waaree Energies shares are showing a stellar bullish trend in the grey market. Waaree Energies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹1,558 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Waaree Energies shares are trading higher by ₹1,558 than their issue price.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP today signals share listing at ₹3,061 apiece, a premium of 104% to the IPO price of ₹1,503 per share.

Waaree Energies IPO Details Solar PV modules manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd launched its IPO for subscription from October 21 to October 23. Waaree Energies IPO allotment date is likely today, October 24, and the IPO listing date is October 28. The equity shares of Waaree Energies Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Waaree Energies IPO price band was set at ₹1,427 to ₹1,503 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue, which comprised of a combination of fresh issue of 2.4 crore equity shares worth ₹3,600 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 48 lakh shares amounting to ₹721.44 crore.

Waaree Energies IPO received stellar demand from investors and broke record with highest ever number of applications received for an IPO. Waaree Energies IPO was subscribed 76.34 times in total as it received bids for 160.91 crore equity shares as against 2.10 crore shares on the offer. It attracted subscriptions worth over ₹2.41 lakh crore.

The issue received 10.79 times subscription in the Retail category and 62.49 times subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 208.63.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book running lead managers of the Waaree Energies IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.