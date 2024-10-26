Waaree Energies IPO allotment status out. GMP signals MULTIBAGGER return for allottees on listing date

  • Waaree Energies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 1,591 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated26 Oct 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Waaree Energies IPO listing date has been announced on 28th October 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.
Waaree Energies IPO listing date has been announced on 28th October 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Waaree Energies IPO allotment status became public on Friday. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, applicants were expecting the announcement of Waaree Energies IPO allotment status on Thursday after the end of three days of record bidding on Wednesday evening. After the announcement of share allocation, Waaree Energies IPO listing date was also announced on 28th October 2024, i.e., on Monday next week. Waaree Energies' share price will become available for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Monday's dealings.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, the grey market continues to drop ahead of the Waaree Energies IPO listing date, and strong listing gain hints for the lucky allottees. According to stock market observers, Waaree Energies IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 1591, 61 higher than Thursday's GMP of 1530. This is a good sign, as secondary market sentiments are under pressure due to the sharp selling in the banking and auto segments. Experts said the grey market is signalling a multibagger return for lucky allottees despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street.

What does this Waaree Energies IPO GMP mean?

As Waaree Energies IPO GMP today is 1591, the grey market expects that the Waaree Energies IPO listing price will be around 3,094 ( 1503 + 1591), which is around 106 per cent higher than the upper price band of 1503.

However, stock market experts said that the grey market is not an ideal indicator to assess the potential listing gain. They said the grey market is non-regulated and has nothing to do with the company's balance sheet. They advised lucky allottees to stick with the basics and follow the conviction they have developed after scanning the company's financials before investing.

Waaree Energies IPO details

Waaree Energies IPO listing date

According to the BSE, the company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on 28 October 2024. Waree Enegies' share price will become available for investors at 10:00 AM on Monday.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, October 28, 2024, the equity shares of Waaree Energies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 09:44 AM IST
