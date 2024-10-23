Waaree Energies IPO beats Tata Tech, Bajaj IPOs to achieve record 97 lakh applications; Issue booked 76x, QIBs bid 208x

  • Waaree Energies IPO has broken the record set by the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, Tata Technologies IPO, as well as the LIC IPO to become the only company to receive the highest-ever number of applications in a public issue.

Nikita Prasad
Published23 Oct 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Waaree Energies IPO: The mainboard IPO of the solar PV module manufacturer created history with record-breaking number of IPO applications
Waaree Energies IPO: The mainboard IPO of the solar PV module manufacturer created history with record-breaking number of IPO applications

Waaree Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies Limited was subscribed over 76 times on the third and last day of the issue. Notably, the Waaree Energies IPO made history on Wednesday, October 23, receiving a record-breaking response from investors and the highest number of applications in India's primary market history.

With 97.34 lakh applications received at the upper end of the price band until Wednesday, Waaree Energies IPO has broken the record set by the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, Tata Technologies IPO, as well as the LIC IPO to become the only company to receive the highest-ever number of applications in a public issue.

The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 21, 2024, and closed on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. It aims to raise 4,321.44 crore via a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Waaree Energies IPO has set aside 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35 per cent for retail investors. The portion reserved for the employees consists of a maximum of 650 million equity shares.

