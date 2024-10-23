Waaree Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies Limited was subscribed over 76 times on the third and last day of the issue. Notably, the Waaree Energies IPO made history on Wednesday, October 23, receiving a record-breaking response from investors and the highest number of applications in India's primary market history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 97.34 lakh applications received at the upper end of the price band until Wednesday, Waaree Energies IPO has broken the record set by the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, Tata Technologies IPO, as well as the LIC IPO to become the only company to receive the highest-ever number of applications in a public issue.