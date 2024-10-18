Waaree Energies IPO: Check latest GMP, issue details ahead of opening on October 21

  • The Waaree Energies IPO will take place from October 21 to October 23, priced between 1,427 and 1,503. With significant growth in revenue and profits, its grey market premium suggests a potential listing price of 2,833, indicating strong investor interest.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Waaree Energies IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, October 21, and close on Wednesday, October 23. Photo: Mint
Waaree Energies IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, October 21, and close on Wednesday, October 23. Photo: Mint

Waaree Energies IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, October 21, and close on Wednesday, October 23. The details on allocation to anchor investors for Waaree Energies IPO will be out today in the evening (Friday, October 18). Waaree Energies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 1,427 to 1,503 per equity share of face value of 10.

Waaree Energies IPO has set aside 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% for retail investors. The portion reserved for employees consists of a maximum of 650 million equity shares.

 

Also Read | Waaree Energies IPO: Price band set at ₹1,427-1,503 per share; check details

Waaree Energies Limited, established in December 1990, is an Indian company that produces solar PV modules and operates with a total installed capacity of 12 GW. Its range of solar energy products includes Multicrystalline modules, Monocrystalline modules, and TopCon modules, which comprise flexible bifacial modules (Mono PERC) in both framed and unframed versions, as well as building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules.

The company's listed peers include Websol Energy System Ltd and Premier Energies Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 151.13.

During the fiscal years ending on March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, there was a 70% growth in revenue and a 155% surge in profit after tax (PAT) for Waaree Energies Limited.

Also Read | Waaree Energies IPO to open on Oct 21; Check out 10 key things to know from RHP

Here's what GMP signal's ahead of IPO opening 

Let's see what the current Waaree Energies IPO GMP today indicates before it opens for subscription.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP today is +1,330. This indicates Waaree Energies share price was trading at a premium of 1,330 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Waaree Energies share price is indicated at 2,833 apiece, which is 88.49% higher than the IPO price of 1,503.

According to the grey market activities in the last 5 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today and is anticipated to have a strong listing. As per investorgain.com experts, the GMP ranges from a low of 0 to a high of 1,545.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Waaree Energies gets SEBI green signal for IPO. Details here

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOWaaree Energies IPO: Check latest GMP, issue details ahead of opening on October 21

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

472.05
03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-14.75 (-3.03%)

Tata Steel share price

152.35
03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-2.9 (-1.87%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

342.50
03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-8.35 (-2.38%)

Tata Power share price

450.05
03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-10.3 (-2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Oberoi Realty share price

1,905.30
03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-125.7 (-6.19%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

623.10
03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-39.7 (-5.99%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,039.00
03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-65.25 (-5.91%)

Havells India share price

1,826.35
03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-113.2 (-5.84%)
More from Top Losers

Mphasis share price

3,080.30
03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
169.6 (5.83%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

214.50
03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
10.45 (5.12%)

HEG share price

2,570.80
03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
90.65 (3.66%)

National Aluminium Company share price

225.10
03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
7.6 (3.49%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.000.00
    Chennai
    77,921.000.00
    Delhi
    78,073.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.