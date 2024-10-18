Waaree Energies IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, October 21, and close on Wednesday, October 23. The details on allocation to anchor investors for Waaree Energies IPO will be out today in the evening (Friday, October 18). Waaree Energies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,427 to ₹1,503 per equity share of face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Waaree Energies IPO has set aside 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% for retail investors. The portion reserved for employees consists of a maximum of 650 million equity shares.

Waaree Energies Limited, established in December 1990, is an Indian company that produces solar PV modules and operates with a total installed capacity of 12 GW. Its range of solar energy products includes Multicrystalline modules, Monocrystalline modules, and TopCon modules, which comprise flexible bifacial modules (Mono PERC) in both framed and unframed versions, as well as building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules.

The company's listed peers include Websol Energy System Ltd and Premier Energies Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 151.13.

During the fiscal years ending on March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, there was a 70% growth in revenue and a 155% surge in profit after tax (PAT) for Waaree Energies Limited.

Here's what GMP signal's ahead of IPO opening Let's see what the current Waaree Energies IPO GMP today indicates before it opens for subscription.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP today is +1,330. This indicates Waaree Energies share price was trading at a premium of ₹1,330 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Waaree Energies share price is indicated at ₹2,833 apiece, which is 88.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,503.

According to the grey market activities in the last 5 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today and is anticipated to have a strong listing. As per investorgain.com experts, the GMP ranges from a low of ₹0 to a high of ₹1,545.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.