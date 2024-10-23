Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Latest GMP, subscription status, should you apply on last day
LIVE UPDATES

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Latest GMP, subscription status, should you apply on last day

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Waaree Energies IPO price band has been set at 1,427 to 1,503 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue.

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23. Premium
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23.

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of solar PV modules manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd has been witnessing strong demand. The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23. The public issue has been subscribed more than 9 times in two days of the subscription period. Waaree Energies IPO price band has been set at 1,427 to 1,503 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue. Waaree Energies IPO listing date is likely October 28. Stay tuned to our Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live blog for the latest updates.

23 Oct 2024, 09:45:16 AM IST

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies is largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies has the largest capacity of 12 GW for solar modules in India which is 1.9x that of the second largest player. The company currently has 5 manufacturing facilities. Its portfolio includes the following PV modules: (i) multicrystalline (ii) monocrystalline and (iii) TopCon modules. It also provides EPC solutions as a contractor.

23 Oct 2024, 09:28:07 AM IST

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies plans to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from IPO

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies IPO price band has been set at 1,427 to 1,503 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise 4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue. 

23 Oct 2024, 08:56:56 AM IST

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 8.78 times on second day

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies IPO subscription status shows the public issue received a decent response from the Indian primary market investors. The issue has been subscribed 8.78 times so far on day 2 as it received bids for 18.51 crore equity shares as against 2.10 crore shares on the offer. 

The issue received 6.36 times subscription in the Retail category and 24.30 times subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.73 so far on the second day.

23 Oct 2024, 08:42:40 AM IST

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies IPO last day today

Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Today is the last day for applying to the Waaree Energies IPO. The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23. 

