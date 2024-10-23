Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of solar PV modules manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd has been witnessing strong demand. The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23. The public issue has been subscribed more than 9 times in two days of the subscription period. Waaree Energies IPO price band has been set at ₹1,427 to ₹1,503 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from the book-built issue. Waaree Energies IPO listing date is likely October 28. Stay tuned to our Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live blog for the latest updates.
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies is largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies has the largest capacity of 12 GW for solar modules in India which is 1.9x that of the second largest player. The company currently has 5 manufacturing facilities. Its portfolio includes the following PV modules: (i) multicrystalline (ii) monocrystalline and (iii) TopCon modules. It also provides EPC solutions as a contractor.
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies plans to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from IPO
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 8.78 times on second day
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies IPO subscription status shows the public issue received a decent response from the Indian primary market investors. The issue has been subscribed 8.78 times so far on day 2 as it received bids for 18.51 crore equity shares as against 2.10 crore shares on the offer.
The issue received 6.36 times subscription in the Retail category and 24.30 times subscription in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.73 so far on the second day.
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Waaree Energies IPO last day today
Waaree Energies IPO Day 3 Live: Today is the last day for applying to the Waaree Energies IPO. The bidding for the Waaree Energies IPO began on October 21, and ends today, October 23.