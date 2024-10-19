Waaree Energies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 21st October 2024, and it will remain open until 23 October 2024. This means Waaree Energies IPO date will be from 21-23 October 2024. The company has fixed Waaree Energies IPO price at ₹1427 to ₹1503 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from this book build issue, out of which ₹3.600 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹721.44 crore, is reserved for the OFS route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of the Waaree Energies IPO opening date, company shares are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹1,426 in the grey market today.

Important Waaree Energies IPO details 1] Waaree Energies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹1,426 in the grey market today.

2] Waaree Energies IPO date: The public issue will remain open from Monday to Wednesday next week.

3] Waaree Energies IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹1427 to ₹1503 per equity share.

4] Waaree Energies IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from this book-build issue, which will mix fresh shares and OFS.

5] Waaree Energies IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises nine company shares.

6] Waaree Energies IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is Thursday, October 24th, 2024.

7] Waaree Energies IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Waaree Energies IPO lead managers: Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities, SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services, and ITI Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public offer.

9] Waaree Energies IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue is expected to hit Dalal Street on 28th October 2024.