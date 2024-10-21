Markets
Waaree IPO: Is the sun shining on this investment?
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryWaaree's future hinges on its ability to navigate the solar market's challenges and opportunities.
MUMBAI : Waaree Energies Ltd, India’s leading solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, is all set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) today. With shares priced between ₹1,427 and ₹1,503, the company aims to raise ₹4,321.44 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹3,600 crore. The issue will close on Wednesday.
