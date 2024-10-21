Waaree IPO: Is the sun shining on this investment?

Client concentration

While Waaree has carved out a unique path, it faces risks tied to customer concentration. In the last fiscal, almost 57% of its revenue came from the top ten customers, while the top five had a 40% share. “Customers are sticky—they want to be with us once they work with us," said Paithankar, highlighting the loyalty of key clients. However, he also acknowledged the need to diversify. “As we build capacity up to 21GW, we will explore other markets, particularly in Europe and beyond."