Waaree Energies Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts signal strong listing

Waaree Energies Share Price Live Updates: Waaree Energies is set to begin trading on the stock exchanges today at 10:00 IST. The company's initial public offering, aimed at solar panel production, was subscribed 76.34 times on the final day of the share sale, which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, thanks to significant interest from institutional investors.
The initial share sale, totalling ₹4,321.44 crore, received bids for 1,60,91,70,633 shares against the 2,10,79,384 shares that were available, according to data from the BSE.
The segment allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw an impressive 208.63 times subscription. Non-institutional investors subscribed 62.49 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription rate of 10.79 times.
This initial offering recorded one of the highest numbers of applications, totalling ₹97.34 lakh. Overall, the public offer attracted a subscription amount exceeding ₹2.41 lakh crore.
According to Shivani Nyati, who leads Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, Waaree Energies is anticipated to have a strong debut, bolstered by a notable grey market premium (GMP) of 103.79%. Given this, the stock is projected to debut around ₹3,063, signifying a substantial increase of ₹1,560 from the issue price of ₹1,503. The IPO also saw significant interest, with an overall subscription rate of 79.44 times, highlighting robust investor demand.
For those who receive an allotment, holding the stock for the long term could be a good strategy, considering Waaree Energies’ growth potential in the renewable energy space. However, investors with a short-term view may consider booking partial profits on listing day, especially if the stock sees a significant surge.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst of Mehta Equities Ltd, despite markets selloff, Waaree Energies received strongest subscription response from all sets of investors mainly driven by the QIB who bid for whopping 215x times the offer followed by 65x and Retail Investors.
Considering strongest subscription demand and sector importance, there is a high possibility and an indication of a blockbuster market debut, which can double allotted investors’ money on day one of listings justifying the demand. For allotted investors, we recommend to book profits as we believe post listing the valuations can over stretch on a higher side discounting all the medium term business growth visibility.
Waaree Energies IPO GMP today is +1,275. This indicates Waaree Energies share price was trading at a premium of ₹1,275 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Waaree Energies share price is indicated at ₹2,778 apiece, which is 84.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,503.
According to the grey market activities over the past 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, suggesting a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum reaches ₹1,590, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.