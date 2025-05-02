Wagons Learning IPO: Check price band, subscription, key dates, GMP and other details for ₹38 crore SME issue

Wagons Learning IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Wagons Learning kicked off for subscription on Friday, May 2, to raise ₹38.38 crore via the book-building process. The issue was off to a slow start amid a lacklustre grey market trend.

Wagons Learning IPO Subscription Status Wagons Learnings IPO was subscribed 0.02 times as of 2 pm on the first day of the bidding process. The retail portion was booked 0.03 times while the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.01 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion has not yet received any bids.

Wagons Learning IPO Details The three-day public offer that will close for subscription on Tuesday, May 6, is a combination of a fresh share sale and offer for sale. The company is looking to issue 30.80 lakh fresh shares, worth ₹25.26 crore, while it plans to sell 16 lakh shares via OFS, aggregating to ₹13.12 crore.

Wagons Learning IPO price band has been at ₹78-82 per share. The minimum lot size for the IPO is 1600, while the minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹1,24,800.

The company plans to use the funds for meeting the working capital requirements, pre-payment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Wagons Learning IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Wagons Learning IPO was - ₹2. This means that shares of the company were trading at a discount to the issue price of ₹82. At the prevailing GMP, Wagons Learning IPO shares could list at ₹80, a discount of 2.44%.

Wagons Learning IPO Dates Shares of Wagons Learning are slated to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, May 9. But before that, the allotment of the IPO is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 7. Investors can expect credit of shares to their demat account on Thursday, May 8, while initiation of refund is likely on the same day as well.

About Wagons Learning Wagons Learning is engaged in providing corporate training, digital learning and skill development solutions. It functions on a B2B model wherein it provides training and certifications, digital learning solutions, skill development solutions, trainer outsourcing and payroll management solutions to its clients.

The company claims to have skilled 550,000 professionals through classroom, virtual and digital modules.

Apart from India, the company also has a presence in Dubai.