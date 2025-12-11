Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations drew strong investor interest, and attention now turns to the Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment date, which is expected today, December 11, 2025.

The IPO remained open for subscription from December 8 to December 10. The allotment is likely to be completed today, with the IPO set to list on Monday, December 15. Wakefit Innovations shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

The company will shortly finalise the IPO allotment status. Once the basis of allotment is confirmed, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for unsuccessful applicants will be processed tomorrow, December 12.

Investors can check the Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status online via the NSE, BSE or the registrar, MUFG Intime India.

To check Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Wakefit Innovations’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘Wakefit Innovations’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today Wakefit Innovations shares are muted in the grey market. According to market experts, Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹195 apiece, which is same as the IPO price.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Wakefit Innovations set its IPO price band at ₹185 to ₹195 per share. The company raised ₹1,288.89 crore through the issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares amounting to ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale of 4.68 crore shares totalling ₹911.71 crore.

The application lot size was fixed at 76 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,820 at the upper price band.

The Wakefit Innovations IPO saw an overall subscription of 2.52 times. The retail investor category was subscribed 3.17x, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment 3.04x, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category 1.05x.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will go toward capital expenditure for establishing 117 new COCO – Regular Stores and covering lease, sub-lease, rent and licence fee expenses for existing COCO – Regular Stores. Additional allocations will support the purchase of new equipment and machinery, marketing and advertising activities, and general corporate purposes.

Kunvarji Finstock, Bajaj Financial Securities, Indsec Securities, KR Choksey Securities and Systematix Shares and Stocks have also given Wakefit Innovations IPO a ‘subscribe’ rating.

Founded in 2016, Wakefit Innovations Limited is an Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) home and sleep solutions company recognised for its high-quality, affordable range of mattresses, furniture and home décor products.