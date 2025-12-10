Wakefit Innovations IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Good or bad for investors?

Wakefit Innovations IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations Limited hit the Indian primary market on 8 December 2025 and will remain open for bidding until 10 December 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply to the Wakefit Innovations IPO. The fresh capital-cum-offer for sale (OFS) is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, which is a mix of fresh shares and OFS. Wakefit Innovations IPO aims to raise ₹1,288.89 crore, out of which ₹377.18 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹911.71 crore is reserved for the OFS route. According to the Wakefit Innovations IPO subscription status, the book build issue has been subscribed to at 39% after the end of bidding on day 2.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market today. This means Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹36, which is unchanged from yesterday's Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP. However, they expect a dip in grey market sentiment if the secondary market mood remains bearish. They expected an impact on the investors' sentiment, which is already visible in the weak Wakefit Innovations IPO subscription status.

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 0.39 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.77 times, while the NII segment had been filled 0.25 times.

Wakefit Innovations IPO review Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “The IPO is valued at ₹1,288 Cr, with Fresh Issue of ₹377.18 Cr, which will be utilised for retail expansion (new stores), capital expenditure, and brand building. The rest is an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹911.71 Cr (70%) by promoters and early investors. Wakefit Solutions Ltd.’s market leadership in online mattresses, its integrated supply chain, and strategic expansion into physical retail provide a clear growth roadmap, despite competition and the recent emergence of its profitability. We recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for long-term investors.”

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

BP Equities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band of ₹195, WakeFit Innovations Ltd. is valued at a P/S multiple of 5.5x based on FY25 sales. Given the company’s expansion plans, expanding margins, scalable business model, and industry growth potential, we believe the valuation is justified. Thus, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for this issue with a medium to long-term investment horizon."

Kunvarji Finstock, Bajaj Financial Securities, Indsec Securities, KR Choksey Securities, and Systematix Shares and Stocks have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to Wakefit Innovations IPO.

