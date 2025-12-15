Wakefit Innovations IPO listing date today — What GMP experts signal about share debut

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Wakefit Innovations' initial public offering (IPO) is set to make its debut on the Indian stock market today, Monday, 15 December 2025, after receiving a lukewarm response from the investors during its three-day bidding round.

After the final bidding round, the Wakefit Innovations IPO witnessed 2.52 times oversubscription as investors booked 9,16,72,720 shares out of the total 3,63,53,276 shares on offer for the public issue, according to BSE IPO data.

Out of all three investor segments, the retail investors received the highest bids as the buyers bid for 2,09,74,784 shares, compared to the 66,09,686 shares on offer, marking 3.17 times subscription.

While the other two segments, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 3.04 times and 1.05 times subscription, respectively, the data showed.

Here's what GMP experts say Arun Kejriwal, the Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said that the Wakefit Innovations IPO received a tepid response from the stock market investors despite the strong fundamentals and the attractive valuations of the public issue.

“Wakefit Innovations IPO received a tepid response from investors despite attractive valuations and strong fundamentals. So, the issue is expected to list around its upper price band. In case of a weak market opening on Monday, we may see the Wakefit Innovations share price opening at around a ₹20 discount. In case of a positive opening, we can expect the issue to list at a ₹20 premium,” said Kejriwal.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said that the public issue is expected to witness a flat listing on the Indian stock market on Monday near its ₹195 per share issue price.

The market expert also highlighted that the short-term investors should consider exiting immediately due to the lack of listing gains, while long-term investors should exercise caution and hold only if they have a high risk appetite.

“Wakefit Innovations is expected to list flat, near its issue price of ₹195, as current grey market trends show a negligible premium. Short-term investors should consider exiting immediately due to the lack of listing gains. Long-term investors should exercise caution and only hold if they have a high risk appetite, as the company is currently loss-making and valuations appear expensive compared to profitable peers, despite its recognised brand,” said Nyati.

As of 14 December 2025, the grey market premium of the Wakefit Innovations IPO stood at ₹7 per share. At its upper price band of ₹195, the company's stock is expected to be listed at ₹202 apiece, marking a potential listing premium of 4%, according to IPO India data.

Wakefit Innovations IPO details Wakefit Innovations was offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issue of ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 4,67,54,405 equity shares with the face value of Re 1 apiece, valuing the portion at ₹912 crore.

Wakefit is expected to raise ₹1,289 crore from the public issue move. The company fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹185 to ₹195 per share with a lot size of 76 shares per lot.

Mint reported earlier that the company plans to set up 117 new Company-owned company-operated (COCO) regular stores, pay the lease rentals and license fee payments for existing stores and use funds for marketing and advertising activities.

